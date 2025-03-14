Rooftop solar power scheme has a mountain to climb despite funding

On February 13, a government programme for India’s renewable energy transition completed its first year. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) provides free electricity to households by installing subsidised rooftop solar panels.

It is to supply solar power to 10 million households by January 2027, but only 8.46 per cent per cent of the target has been achieved as of January 2025, according to data provided by the government. The data showed that the average installation rate is 70,000 per month. At this pace, PMSGMBY must accelerate its progress to meet its target. If the current rate continues,