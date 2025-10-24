Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Rooftop solar scheme is still charging up almost 2 years after launch

Rooftop solar scheme is still charging up almost 2 years after launch

Gujarat and Kerala shine bright but other states trail in PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Of the 10 million households targeted, 21.23 per cent have rooftop solar systems as of today

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

A government scheme to provide up to 300 units of free electricity per month to 10 million households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar systems is still charging up 20 months after its launch. Installations are widespread only in some states, leading to uneven growth.
 
Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY) was launched in February 2024 to increase rooftop solar capacity and enable residential households to generate their own electricity. The scheme has to complete its targets by FY27, but that seems to be an uphill task considering its pace of progress.
 
Of the 10 million households
