SC recall eases demolition risk, offers relief to real estate sector

The Supreme Court's recall of its May 2025 ruling on retrospective environmental clearances eases demolition fears for hundreds of projects and offers relief to homebuyers, developers and lenders

Industry leaders say the judgment restores a measure of predictability for businesses that were grappling with legal uncertainty. (Photo: PTI)

Prachi PisalSanket Koul Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court’s recall of its May 2025 ruling on ex-post facto environmental clearances has lifted the immediate threat of demolition for hundreds of real estate projects, offering critical relief to homebuyers, developers and lenders, say experts.
 
The move effectively pauses the threat of demolition that had loomed over several ongoing developments due to procedural lapses in securing environmental approvals. Projects can now undergo a proper environmental assessment rather than be halted.
 
How many projects may benefit from the Supreme Court’s recall?
 
According to Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, over 490 projects stuck in limbo, impacting more than 70,000 housing
