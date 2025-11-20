SC recall eases demolition risk, offers relief to real estate sector

The Supreme Court’s recall of its May 2025 ruling on ex-post facto environmental clearances has lifted the immediate threat of demolition for hundreds of real estate projects, offering critical relief to homebuyers, developers and lenders, say experts.

The move effectively pauses the threat of demolition that had loomed over several ongoing developments due to procedural lapses in securing environmental approvals. Projects can now undergo a proper environmental assessment rather than be halted.

How many projects may benefit from the Supreme Court’s recall?

According to Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, over 490 projects stuck in limbo, impacting more than 70,000 housing