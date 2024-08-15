SC ruling brings cheer to states while mining companies count losses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday empowered states to levy taxes on mining and related activities retrospectively from April 1, 2005, prompting miners to speak about a financial burden, impediments to investments, and an inflation spike in end products.

On July 25, the Court had upheld state government’s rights to levy cess on mining lands and quarries while ruling that the royalty paid by mining operators to the Central government was not a tax. On Wednesday, a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud decided that the judgement will apply retrospectively, although the Central