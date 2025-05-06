Schedule M rollout may face delay as MSMEs seek more time for upgrade

Small and medium-sized drugmakers have asked the Centre to extend the 10 May 2025 deadline to submit upgradation plans in line with the revised Schedule M by another three months, with experts raising concerns that further extensions could delay overall implementation.

This comes after the government, in February this year, granted small drug manufacturers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 250 crore a one-year extension to comply with the revised Schedule M, which specifies good manufacturing practices (GMPs) to ensure the quality of drugs made in the country.

However, stakeholders were required to submit an upgradation plan within