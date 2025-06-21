Schemes planned at various levels to promote permanent magnet manufacturing

The ministries of mines, heavy industries, and electronics are developing policies at various levels to promote the manufacturing of permanent magnets domestically, in response to global supply chain issues exacerbated by China, two people said.

The schemes could be under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), announced in January.

An inter-ministerial meeting regarding rare earth and critical minerals was held on June 17.

Key ministries involved included the Ministry of Coal and Mines, the Ministry of Atomic Energy, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the Ministry of Commerce, all aiming to secure a supply chain for the electronics industry, energy,