Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / SECI major solar power project hits roadblock as bidding goes awry

SECI major solar power project hits roadblock as bidding goes awry

SECI detected the irregularities only after the bidding was done, forcing it to cancel the tender at an advanced stage

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Jai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and renewable energy, subsequently cancelled the tender for 1 gigawatt (Gw) of solar with 2 Gw of standalone battery energy storage system. SECI detected the irregularities only after the bidding was done, forcing it to cancel the tender at an advanced stage.  
 
At the centre of it all was Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power (RPower).
Topics : Wind power SECI auction auction Power Sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon