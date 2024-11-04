SECI major solar power project hits roadblock as bidding goes awry

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and renewable energy, subsequently cancelled the tender for 1 gigawatt (Gw) of solar with 2 Gw of standalone battery energy storage system. SECI detected the irregularities only after the bidding was done, forcing it to cancel the tender at an advanced stage.

At the centre of it all was Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power (RPower).