Senior citizens embrace adventure, drive demand for unique travel spots

Travel among India’s senior citizens has evolved over the years with tour agencies observing a rise in demand, especially post-pandemic for adventure and non-traditional international destinations.

Senior citizens are willing to travel either by themselves or in small groups with other senior citizens to explore the northern lights at the North Pole or go on a journey to the Antarctic.

For KareVoyage, a travel platform that caters to the needs of travellers over 50, senior citizen travel is growing 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while its outbound senior travel numbers have tripled between March 2021 and March 2024.

“The outbound