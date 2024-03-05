Shape-shifting 'L2-5' vehicle category gets road ministry green light

Imagine owning a convertible vehicle that seamlessly transforms from a three-wheeler to a two-wheeler in a matter of minutes. This futuristic concept could become a reality with the recent approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) introducing a new category of three-wheeled motor vehicles known as “L2-5,” which blends elements from both two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles.

Vehicles of this category will come with a rickshaw-like structure devoid of a front wheel, into which an e-scooter seamlessly slots and acts as the front wheel. In this configuration, the rear wheel of the e-scooter is elevated off the ground,