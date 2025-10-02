Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 5G handsets make up 87% of smartphone shipments in India in H1 of 2025

5G handsets make up 87% of smartphone shipments in India in H1 of 2025

India soars to 14th spot globally in 5G phone smartphone shipment share

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

The share of 5G handsets in the overall smartphone shipments in India soared to 87 per cent during the first half of 2025, reflecting the growing adoption of the new tech phones among consumers in the country.
 
According to the latest global data from Counterpoint Research, India now stands at 14th spot globally. The ranking of a country is based on its overall 5G share in total smartphone shipments.
 
This share was 47 per cent in the first half of 2023, and the country was in 40th spot. It went up substantially in the first half of 2024,
