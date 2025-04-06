Shrimp farming: Trump's tariffs shockwaves rock Andhra Pradesh shores

Since US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, Duggineni Gopinath, a veteran shrimp farmer from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been losing sleep. Shrimp prices across all categories have since dropped by 10–15 per cent, triggering widespread panic among farmers and exporters.

Industry experts peg the potential annual loss to the Indian shrimp sector at nearly $1 billion. Even more unsettling is the prospect of additional levies in the US — a countervailing duty (CVD) and anti-dumping duty that could raise the cost burden for Indian exporters by about 7 per cent, in addition