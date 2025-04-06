Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Shrimp farming: Trump's tariffs shockwaves rock Andhra Pradesh shores

Shrimp farming: Trump's tariffs shockwaves rock Andhra Pradesh shores

Trump's tariffs, falling shrimp prices, and fears of additional US levies, spark a crisis in the state's politically vital aquaculture sector. SHINE JACOB elaborates

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac
Premium

While only shrimp under the 50 count threshold are typically exported to the US, prices for other varieties — 100, 90, 80, 70, and 60 count — primarily shipped to China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan, and other Asian markets.

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, Duggineni Gopinath, a veteran shrimp farmer from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been losing sleep. Shrimp prices across all categories have since dropped by 10–15 per cent, triggering widespread panic among farmers and exporters.
  Industry experts peg the potential annual loss to the Indian shrimp sector at nearly $1 billion. Even more unsettling is the prospect of additional levies in the US — a countervailing duty (CVD) and anti-dumping duty that could raise the cost burden for Indian exporters by about 7 per cent, in addition
Topics : shrimp import Shrimp Shrimp exports US tariff Andhra Pradesh

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon