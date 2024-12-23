Silver lining: Hotels providing customised deals to senior citizens

With more senior citizens venturing out to explore the country, India’s travel and hospitality sector is adapting to meet their demands, offering comfort, accessibility, and safety.

From specialised senior-friendly tours to redesigned hotel amenities, the industry is becoming increasingly attuned to the unique requirements of elderly travellers.

At Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, for instance, rooms feature wide doorways and roll-in showers, while ramps and ground-floor have been designed to enhance mobility, especially for wheelchair users. The Conrad Pune similarly offers accessible rooms equipped with anti-skid mats, unpacking assistance, and in-room breakfast options.

At DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon, care is personalised