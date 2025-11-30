SIM binding for OTT apps may have limited impact on cyber fraud: Experts

The department of telecommunication (DoT) mandate requiring all over-the-top (OTP) messaging services to continuously and mandatorily bind the SIM card to the device on which the account is present is unlikely to solve the problem of telecom cybersecurity, industry executives and policy experts said.

They added that it may cause significant disruptions to the user experience.

A senior industry executive at a communication OTT company said that DoT’s new directions introduce “quasi-structural changes” to how widely used communication apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and others, function in India.

“This will have a direct impact on millions of users and