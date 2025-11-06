Singtel unit to sell Bharti Airtel stake worth ₹10,300 cr via block deals

Pastel Ltd, a promoter group entity owned by Singapore’s Singtel, plans to sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd worth up to Rs 10,300 crore through block deals on Friday, according to the terms of the transaction.

What are the key details of the Bharti Airtel stake sale?

The floor price has been set at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a discount of about 3.1 per cent to Bharti Airtel’s closing price of Rs 2,095 on Thursday. The offer size comprises 5 crore shares, equivalent to around 0.8 per cent of the telecom company’s equity. J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd is