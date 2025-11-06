Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Singtel unit to sell Bharti Airtel stake worth ₹10,300 cr via block deals

Singtel unit to sell Bharti Airtel stake worth ₹10,300 cr via block deals

Pastel Ltd, a Singtel-owned promoter entity, will sell Bharti Airtel shares worth Rs 10,300 crore at a 3.1% discount to Thursday's closing price as part of its debt-reduction plan

Singtel
premium

The latest share sale is part of Singtel’s broader plan to monetise its holdings in Bharti Airtel. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pastel Ltd, a promoter group entity owned by Singapore’s Singtel, plans to sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd worth up to Rs 10,300 crore through block deals on Friday, according to the terms of the transaction.
 
What are the key details of the Bharti Airtel stake sale?
 
The floor price has been set at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a discount of about 3.1 per cent to Bharti Airtel’s closing price of Rs 2,095 on Thursday. The offer size comprises 5 crore shares, equivalent to around 0.8 per cent of the telecom company’s equity. J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd is
Topics : Singtel Bharti Airtel block deal norms telecom sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon