Skilling and upskilling services gain traction among IT services firms

With the evolving technology landscape and skill demands, businesses are increasingly prioritising skilling initiatives. For the IT services industry, this shift presents a significant opportunity as they collaborate with clients to enhance their upskilling efforts.

India’s second-largest IT services player Infosys recently announced a deal with German tech giant Siemens AG to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with generative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens’ people globally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalised learning and growth experience.

Siemens’ My Learning World, a digital learning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first