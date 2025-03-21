Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smartphone assembly: Dixon gains ground on Foxconn, DBG Group in India

Tata Electronics, another rising domestic player, doubled its share to 4 per cent in 2024 from 2 per cent a year earlier

smartphone manufacturing
Despite these shifts, Samsung continues to be India’s largest smartphone assembler, holding a 20 per cent share for both domestic sales and exports

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Dixon Technologies, the homegrown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, is fast narrowing the gap with global rivals — Taiwan’s Foxconn Hon Hai and China’s DBG Group — in India’s smartphone assembly market.
 
According to Counterpoint Research, Dixon’s share in India’s smartphone production volume surged to 11 per cent in 2024 from 8 per cent in 2023. By comparison, Foxconn Hon Hai — which assembles iPhones exclusively for Apple Inc — and DBG, which serves Xiaomi and others, each held a 12 per cent share last year. In 2023, Foxconn accounted for 11 per cent, while DBG stood for 9 per
