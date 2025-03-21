Smartphone assembly: Dixon gains ground on Foxconn, DBG Group in India

Dixon Technologies, the homegrown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, is fast narrowing the gap with global rivals — Taiwan’s Foxconn Hon Hai and China’s DBG Group — in India’s smartphone assembly market.

According to Counterpoint Research, Dixon’s share in India’s smartphone production volume surged to 11 per cent in 2024 from 8 per cent in 2023. By comparison, Foxconn Hon Hai — which assembles iPhones exclusively for Apple Inc — and DBG, which serves Xiaomi and others, each held a 12 per cent share last year. In 2023, Foxconn accounted for 11 per cent, while DBG stood for 9 per