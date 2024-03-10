Soaring temperatures to push sales of beverages and ACs in double digits

Manufacturers of cold beverages and consumer durables expect demand to be greater this summer on expectation that temperatures will be high this year compared to 2023.

This comes on the back of lacklustre sales last year due to untimely rain, which affected sales of summer goods.

Manufacturers expect sales to be higher by 15-40 per cent this year.

Another factor which plays well for cold beverage majors is the onset of Ramadan and elections, which push up consumption.

“We are prepared to tackle demand and have had many launches in the past one year. They include coconut water and fruit juices,” Sanjay Singhal, chief