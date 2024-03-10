Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Soaring temperatures to push sales of beverages and ACs in double digits

Another factor which plays well for cold beverage majors is the onset of Ramadan and elections which typically causes consumption to pick-up

beverage
Premium

Representational Image

Sharleen DsouzaAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manufacturers of cold beverages and consumer durables expect demand to be greater this summer on expectation that temperatures will be high this year compared to 2023.

This comes on the back of lacklustre sales last year due to untimely rain, which affected sales of summer goods.

Manufacturers expect sales to be higher by 15-40 per cent this year.

Another factor which plays well for cold beverage majors is the onset of Ramadan and elections, which push up consumption.

“We are prepared to tackle demand and have had many launches in the past one year. They include coconut water and fruit juices,” Sanjay Singhal, chief

Also Read

Haier C11 OLED TV with Dolby Vision IQ launched in India: Know price, specs

Haier aims to become 2nd largest appliance maker in India: NS Satish

Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

Volume outlook remains strong for Varun Beverages after stellar Q3 results

Govt relaxes quality control order norms for ACs to enable ease of business

Spectrum auction: Centre keeps reserve price of expensive bands unchanged

Wine, spirits importers urge states for inflation-linked pricing policy

Demand for private jets, helicopters likely to rise 40% during LS polls

Mobile phone manufacturing jumps 21 times to Rs 4.1 trn in 10 yrs: ICEA

India will not tailor its policies to suit US EV maker Tesla: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Beverages Soft drinks Beverage firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon