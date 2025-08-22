S&P sovereign rating upgrade to boost sluggish overseas borrowing

The recent sovereign rating upgrade is expected to boost India Inc’s overseas bond fund raising, which has been tepid between April 1 and July 31 in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The Indian corporate sector raised only ₹613 crore through overseas bonds, against ₹22,844 crore raised during the same period of FY25, according to data by Prime Database.

S&P Global Ratings’ upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to “BBB” is expected to make overseas funding cheaper for Indian borrowers, thereby giving a boost to overseas bond issuances, said market participants.

“Ideally, the upgrade should help, though some of it was