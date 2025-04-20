Statsguru: Coal reigns supreme as India's clean energy remains elusive

Even as a climate crisis looms large amid skyrocketing temperatures and natural disasters brewing worldwide, India’s transition to clean energy might have to wait a little. Despite many government efforts and initiatives to facilitate this transition, New Delhi appears to be far behind other major energy-consuming countries.

A recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) noted that coal continued to be a significant part of India’s growth story. Titled ‘Energy Statistics India 2025’, the ministry’s annual publication talks about India’s dependence on and import intensity of various energy sources and their share in India’s total electricity