Statsguru: India's chip aspirations face funding gap despite policy push
India ranks third in semiconductor firm registrations, but weak funding, R&D spending and a widening trade deficit remain concerns
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated his vision of positioning India as a “trustworthy” destination for semiconductor manufacturing. However, the sector’s growth trajectory highlights the challenges despite the government announcing two packages to boost the sector.