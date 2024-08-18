Statsguru: Violence mars the path to women's empowerment in India

Even as India’s top jobs have improved on gender representation, violence against women remains a major impediment to female empowerment, according to the latest Women and Men in India 2023 report published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Crimes against women have risen from 359,849 cases in 2017 to over 445,000 cases in 2022— an average of 1,220 cases per day or 51 cases every hour. Incidents of cruelty by husbands and relatives account for a third of all cases of violence followed by kidnapping and sexual assault (chart 1).