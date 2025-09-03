Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Compliance costs may rise with ethical code for drug, device industry

UCPMPD 2024 boosts transparency and ethics, but smaller firms may struggle with higher costs and reporting demands

While larger players will adapt to these changes easily, the smaller firms may face issues, felt analysts.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Domestic pharma and medical devices firms say stricter implementation of the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices 2024 (UCMPMD) acts as a deterrent against unethical trade and marketing practices by firms, but analysts maintain that the cost of compliance is set to rise.
 
However, the deadline for submitting disclosures related to marketing expenditure has been given another extension till September 30.
 
While firms are required to submit mandatory annual declarations of marketing expenditure within two months of the financial year’s close, the deadline has got two extensions this year, and finally it has been extended till
