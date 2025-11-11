Study finds widespread 'dark patterns' in India's ride-hailing apps

Dark patterns, or deceptive business practices, are pervasive in Indian ride-hailing apps, with forced cancellations, hidden fees, nagging and manipulative interfaces being particularly rampant, finds a study by LocalCircles, a leading community social media platform.

“Over eight in ten app taxi users surveyed in India report the presence of dark patterns such as bait and switch, forced action, nagging and interface interference on taxi aggregator platforms,” said the survey.

App-based taxis have seen significant growth in India, transforming urban mobility with convenience and real-time services. However, consumers often face persistent issues such as surge pricing, frequent ride cancellations by drivers,