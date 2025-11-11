Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Study finds widespread 'dark patterns' in India's ride-hailing apps

Forced cancellations, hidden fees and manipulative prompts plague users as survey shows eight in ten riders report deceptive design practices

Over 80% of ride-hailing app users in India face dark patterns like forced cancellations, hidden charges, and manipulative designs, finds a LocalCircles survey. | Representative Image

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Dark patterns, or deceptive business practices, are pervasive in Indian ride-hailing apps, with forced cancellations, hidden fees, nagging and manipulative interfaces being particularly rampant, finds a study by LocalCircles, a leading community social media platform.
 
“Over eight in ten app taxi users surveyed in India report the presence of dark patterns such as bait and switch, forced action, nagging and interface interference on taxi aggregator platforms,” said the survey.
 
App-based taxis have seen significant growth in India, transforming urban mobility with convenience and real-time services. However, consumers often face persistent issues such as surge pricing, frequent ride cancellations by drivers,
