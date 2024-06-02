Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Summer-centric products sizzle as heatwaves persist across country

Beverage major Coca-Cola also reported a spike in demand across its portfolio.

ice cream, icecream
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With heatwave conditions persisting in most parts of the country, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies continue to report an increase in sales of summer products.

As consumers turn to ice cream and cold beverages to beat the heat, dairy companies have a busy season at hand.

“With soaring temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions in the northern region, there has been a significant increase in the demand for all summer-centric products, including ice creams, dairy beverages, curd, etc. These categories are witnessing an uptick in demand by over 40 per cent,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy.

Beverage
Topics : Heatwave Heatwave in India FMCGs Summer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon