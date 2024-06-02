Summer-centric products sizzle as heatwaves persist across country

With heatwave conditions persisting in most parts of the country, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies continue to report an increase in sales of summer products.

As consumers turn to ice cream and cold beverages to beat the heat, dairy companies have a busy season at hand.

“With soaring temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions in the northern region, there has been a significant increase in the demand for all summer-centric products, including ice creams, dairy beverages, curd, etc. These categories are witnessing an uptick in demand by over 40 per cent,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy.

Beverage