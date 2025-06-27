Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Summer holidays put pressure on wallets as costs increase by 25-30%

Summer holidays put pressure on wallets as costs increase by 25-30%

Hotel, flight rates climb over increased demand, geopolitical disruptions

Sector watchers noted that since travellers were seeking more personalised and immersive experiences, hotels and airlines were offering upgraded offerings that were being factored into the pricing.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Summer holidays are 25–30 per cent more expensive for Indian travellers this year versus last year, as airfares and hotel rates have risen sharply across both domestic and international destinations.
 
Airfares have risen by 15-25 per cent over the May-June period, while hotel tariffs have increased by at least 20 per cent year-on-year, according to industry executives, online travel platforms, and tour operators. The primary drivers: Geopolitical disruptions inflating fuel and operational costs, and a surge in travel demand.
 
“This summer has seen a notable increase in airfares on popular routes. Hotel tariffs, especially in domestic leisure destinations of Himachal
