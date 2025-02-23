Surat rings loud in ultra-premium smartphone surge beyond metros

If you assumed that ultra-premium smartphones — priced at Rs 45,000 and above — were largely confined to India’s big metros and Tier-I cities, think again. Surat, best known for its diamond-processing and textile industries, may be classified as a Tier-II city, but it has surged to become the fifth-largest market for these high-end devices.

This Gujarat city accounted for 2.4 per cent share of the ultra-premium smartphones market in Octo­ber 2024, according to fresh data from Counterpoint Research, thus not only dominating the Tier-II segment but also surpassing four of the eight leading Tier-I cities, including Kolkata (1.3 per