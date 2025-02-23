Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Surat rings loud in ultra-premium smartphone surge beyond metros

Surat rings loud in ultra-premium smartphone surge beyond metros

This Gujarat city accounted for 2.4 per cent share of the ultra-premium smartphones market in Octo­ber 2024

smartphones
Premium

Mumbai remains the largest ultra-premium phone market, accounting for 8.1 per cent of sales of such phones in October, followed by Delhi-NCR (7.4 per cent) and Bengaluru (4.2 per cent)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you assumed that ultra-premium smartphones — priced at Rs 45,000 and above — were largely confined to India’s big metros and Tier-I cities, think again. Surat, best known for its diamond-processing and textile industries, may be classified as a Tier-II city, but it has surged to become the fifth-largest market for these high-end devices. 
This Gujarat city accounted for 2.4 per cent share of the ultra-premium smartphones market in Octo­ber 2024, according to fresh data from Counterpoint Research, thus not only dominating the Tier-II segment but also surpassing four of the eight leading Tier-I cities, including Kolkata (1.3 per
Topics : smartphones premium smartphones metro cities Indian consumers Surat

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon