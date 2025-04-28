Surge in spending, India Inc rides the Corporate Social Responsibility wave

India Inc is mandated to allocate 2 per cent of their average net profit from the past three years to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. A Prime Database study on CSR spending for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) reveals that some companies significantly surpassed this requirement. Orient Paper & Industries topped the list with the spending of ₹3.03 crore—74 per cent of its ₹4.1 crore average net profit over the prior three years. Other notable high spenders include Rategain Travel Technologies (53 per cent of profit), Pearl Global (50 per cent), Shemaroo Entertainment (38 per cent), Exicom Tele-systems (37 per