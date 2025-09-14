Swiss timepiece brands tick towards India's expanding luxury market

As the sun rises on India’s rapidly expanding luxury market, Swiss watchmakers are looking to seize their moment. With growth in China and Hong Kong flagging, more and more Swiss watch brands are shifting focus to India, recognising it as a vibrant new frontier.

“The Indian economy is very robust with a large, young population whose purchasing power is increasing steadily and we can see the country becoming a strong contributor to our sales,” Alain Sponem, chief financial officer at Swiss Sowind group, owner of luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, told Business Standard during the launch of the brand’s first boutique