Tariff impact: Shrimp feed prices drop by ₹4/kg to reimburse farmers

The Trump tariff imbroglio continues to impact the Indian shrimp sector. Starting this week, most shrimp feed manufacturers will lower their prices by at least ₹4 per kg to compensate farmers for the drop in farm-gate rates due to uncertainty in a major export destination, according to sources.

Traders said that now, a 25kg bag of feed meant for Vannamei Shrimps (the most common variety exported to the US) will be priced between ₹2,667-₹2,701.75 depending on the grades, while a 25kg bag of feed meant for Tiger Shrimps will be priced between ₹2,947-₹2,995, depending upon the grades.

