Home / Industry / News / Tariff impact: Shrimp feed prices drop by ₹4/kg to reimburse farmers

Tariff impact: Shrimp feed prices drop by ₹4/kg to reimburse farmers

The relief has also come at a time when shrimp production season is reaching its peak

Prior to the imposition of tariff, Indian shrimps of 20-50 counts were selling at prices ranging between ₹470-₹350 per kg.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The Trump tariff imbroglio continues to impact the Indian shrimp sector. Starting this week, most shrimp feed manufacturers will lower their prices by at least ₹4 per kg to compensate farmers for the drop in farm-gate rates due to uncertainty in a major export destination, according to sources.
 
Traders said that now, a 25kg bag of feed meant for Vannamei Shrimps (the most common variety exported to the US) will be priced between ₹2,667-₹2,701.75 depending on the grades, while a 25kg bag of feed meant for Tiger Shrimps will be priced between ₹2,947-₹2,995, depending upon the grades.
 
The price of
Topics : Shrimp Trump tariffs Shrimp exports

