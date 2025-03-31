Tax benefits, infrastructure boost outside metros drive second home boom

As metro home sizes shrink, second homes — primarily used for recreation at the peripheries of metro cities — are gaining traction as a dual-purpose investment.

Offering tax benefits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and an appealing alternative to domestic buyers, these properties are increasingly seen as both a lifestyle upgrade and a strategic financial asset.

“Over the past two years, sales of plotted developments and holiday homes have surged by approximately 15-20 per cent in emerging second-home destinations. Locations within a 100–150 km radius of major metro cities have witnessed a 25-30 per cent rise in buyer interest, driven by