After hotels, online travel portals come under GST department lens

After probing hotels for GST underpayment, authorities now seek booking-level data from online travel portals to check possible double taxation

Tax experts say the issue arises because these transactions involve three parties — the hotel, the online travel agent, and the customer. The rate structure also adds confusion

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

After issuing notices to hotels across the country for allegedly underpaying goods and services tax (GST) on restaurant services, the revenue department has now widened its scrutiny by seeking information from online travel platforms.
 
The aim, according to sources, is to see if hotels are correctly declaring the taxable value of bookings made through these portals and whether GST should be paid on the amount paid by customers through these platforms or only on the amount received by hotels after deducting the platform’s commission.
 
Sources said officers in charge of central GST (CGST) had written to the platforms, seeking the
