TCS gets Rs 2,903 crore BSNL order for 4G rollout at 18,685 sites

BSNL places Rs 2,903 crore APO with TCS for planning and maintenance of 4G network; Tejas Networks to supply RAN equipment worth Rs 1,525 crore

TCS, India’s largest IT services provider, already has a Rs 15,000 crore deal with BSNL, which involves building data centres and 4G sites across India

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it had received an add-on advance purchase order (APO) for about Rs 2,903 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of a 4G mobile network.
 
Detailed purchase orders will be issued by the state-run telecom company to TCS in due course, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as mentioned in the APO, TCS said in a filing on Wednesday. The work order covers 18,685 BSNL sites.
 
TCS, India’s largest IT services provider, already has a Rs
Topics : TCS BSNL telecom services Tata group Tata Consultancy Services

