TCS gets Rs 2,903 crore BSNL order for 4G rollout at 18,685 sites

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) said it had received an add-on advance purchase order (APO) for about Rs 2,903 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of a 4G mobile network.

Detailed purchase orders will be issued by the state-run telecom company to TCS in due course, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as mentioned in the APO, TCS said in a filing on Wednesday. The work order covers 18,685 BSNL sites.

TCS, India’s largest IT services provider, already has a Rs