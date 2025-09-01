Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fall

Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fall

Indian Tea Association warns of existential threat to producers in Assam and West Bengal as falling prices, rising imports and US tariffs strain the country's tea industry

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports
premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A persistent decline in tea prices, influx of imports and export market volatility pose an existential threat to the tea industry in Assam and West Bengal, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said on Monday.
 
Data provided by the producers’ body showed that North India’s three major tea auction centres—Kolkata, Guwahati and Siliguri—witnessed a decline in CTC prices from mid-July to mid-August (Sale 28 to 33/34), ranging from Rs 32 to Rs 74.
 
The CTC variety accounts for about 76 per cent of India’s tea production. The primary reason behind the drop in auction prices is higher offerings on the back
Topics : Tea industry Assam tea estates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon