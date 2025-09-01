Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fall

A persistent decline in tea prices, influx of imports and export market volatility pose an existential threat to the tea industry in Assam and West Bengal, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said on Monday.

Data provided by the producers’ body showed that North India’s three major tea auction centres—Kolkata, Guwahati and Siliguri—witnessed a decline in CTC prices from mid-July to mid-August (Sale 28 to 33/34), ranging from Rs 32 to Rs 74.

The CTC variety accounts for about 76 per cent of India’s tea production. The primary reason behind the drop in auction prices is higher offerings on the back