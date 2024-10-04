Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Tea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival

Tea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival

The biggest worry for Indian tea exporters when the Israel-Hamas conflict flared up in October 2023 was that it would spill over to other West Asian countries, particularly Iran

Tea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival
Premium

Representational Image

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The escalating tension between Iran and Israel has put the Indian tea industry on tenterhooks at a time when business in the West Asian market was just starting to improve.

The biggest worry for Indian tea exporters when the Israel-Hamas conflict flared up in October 2023 was that it would spill over to other West Asian countries, particularly Iran. Now, the direct involvement of Iran, one of the top buyers of Indian tea, is causing apprehension in the industry. Iran, an orthodox tea market, has traditionally been one of the top destinations for Indian tea. Compared to
Topics : Tea industry Indian tea industry tea exporters West Asia

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon