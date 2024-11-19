Tea plantation firms record much needed profit boost on higher prices

Tea plantation companies recorded a profit boost in the September quarter, driven by higher tea prices resulting from lower production, which was impacted by climate change adversities.

A dry spell followed by erratic rainfall led to a production loss of 76.73 million kg (mkg) compared to the same period last year. Of this, North India — which accounts for more than 82 per cent of total production — suffered a loss of 63 mkg. This shortfall pushed up bulk tea prices.

Tea Board data showed that the average auction price for North India up to September 2024-25 was Rs 247.33