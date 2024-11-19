Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Tea plantation firms record much needed profit boost on higher prices

Tea plantation firms record much needed profit boost on higher prices

A dry spell followed by erratic rainfall led to a production loss of 76.73 million kg (mkg) compared to the same period last year

tea garden, Darjeeling tea
Premium

Tea plantation companies recorded a profit boost in the September quarter.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea plantation companies recorded a profit boost in the September quarter, driven by higher tea prices resulting from lower production, which was impacted by climate change adversities.
 
A dry spell followed by erratic rainfall led to a production loss of 76.73 million kg (mkg) compared to the same period last year. Of this, North India — which accounts for more than 82 per cent of total production — suffered a loss of 63 mkg. This shortfall pushed up bulk tea prices.
 
Tea Board data showed that the average auction price for North India up to September 2024-25 was Rs 247.33
Topics : Tea plantation Tea producers Tea prices Tea production

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon