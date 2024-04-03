Tech hiring stuck in slow lane leaving engineering talent in quandary

India’s engineering talent is in a quandary as campuses struggle to get companies to hire them. This is particularly true for campuses that are part of the mass recruitment of the IT services industry, as well as the elite institutes.

First the good part: Bulk hirers that represent the Indian IT services sector are back at campuses to recruit from the graduating class of 2024. But these companies are not hiring with the same frenzy as they did a few years back.

Companies that have hit the campuses to hire include some of India’s largest IT services players Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),