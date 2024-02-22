Tejas fighter takes to the skies with new digital flight control computer

In 1993, when development work began in earnest on the Tejas Mark-1, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru – the Defence R&D Organisation ( DRDO ) laboratory set up to oversee the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) project – took on the challenge of making the new fighter highly manoeuvrable as well as highly safe.

These conflicting features were achieved through world-class avionics that combined an unstable design (which continuously tended to throw the aircraft out of the sky); with a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight computer that continuously stabilised the fighter.

The skills that went into this sophisticated design had been