Home / Industry / News / Telcos cry foul over Trai's 'complement, not compete' satellite stand

Telcos cry foul over Trai's 'complement, not compete' satellite stand

These conclusions were part of Trai's recommendation on pricing of spectrum for satellite services to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), released a few days ago

Telecom companies (telcos) have rejected Trai’s contention and are planning to challenge it in their response to the regulator’s recommendation to DoT.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Telecommunications (telecom) operators are discussing a draft circulated among members of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which plans to challenge the fundamental contention of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that satellite and terrestrial broadband services are not “competing services” but merely “complement” each other. As a result, Trai argues, there is no requirement for a “level playing field” between the two.
 
According to Trai, the capacity ratio between terrestrial and satellite
