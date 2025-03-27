Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telcos support Parl panel recommendation of merging IT & Telecom ministries

Telcos support Parl panel recommendation of merging IT & Telecom ministries

Telcos argued the same policy push should be extended to apply one set of policies and regulations for telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) communication services providers

Telcos have repeatedly argued OTT communication services are covered under the new Telecom Act as an access service, and have demanded "same service, same rules" for OTT players.

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Telecom operators have supported a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology to merge the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under a single umbrella.
 
They argued the same policy push should be extended to apply one set of policies and regulations for telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) communication services providers.
 
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in whatever format this is implemented, the move will lead to a "focused and composite handling of issues", thereby formulating policies which are
Topics : telecom sector Telecom industry Parliament Telecom companies Telecom Minister Information and Broadcasting Ministry

