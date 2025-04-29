Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra plan

A joint front of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is protesting the Noida International Airport Limited’s (NIAL’s) decision to bypass the telcos in favour of a third-party infrastructure provider installing indoor telecom equipment at the upcoming airport. Earlier this month, the private telcos had protested against a similar move by the Mumbai Metro.

In a letter addressed to the NIAL chairman and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary earlier this week, the telcos cited existing laws that mandate licensed telecom service providers to get right of way (RoW) in public spaces.

Coming up in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha