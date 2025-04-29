Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra plan

Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra plan

Coming up in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the airport plans to grant exclusive rights to a third party to install in-building solutions (IBS)

telecom
Premium

In a letter addressed to the NIAL chairman and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary earlier this week, the telcos cited existing laws that mandate licensed telecom service providers to get right of way (RoW) in public spaces.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint front of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is protesting the Noida International Airport Limited’s (NIAL’s) decision to bypass the telcos in favour of a third-party infrastructure provider installing indoor telecom equipment at the upcoming airport. Earlier this month, the private telcos had protested against a similar move by the Mumbai Metro.
 
In a letter addressed to the NIAL chairman and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary earlier this week, the telcos cited existing laws that mandate licensed telecom service providers to get right of way (RoW) in public spaces. 
 
Coming up in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha
Topics : Telecom Noida airport project infrastructure

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon