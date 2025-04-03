Thai hospitality chain Dusit re-enters India, to focus on Tier-II, III mkts

Thai hospitality company Dusit Hotels and Resorts on Thursday announced plans to expand its presence in the country by launching its luxury and upper midscale brands, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

In its second innings in the country, the company has outlined plans to have 3,000 keys, with at least five operational properties in the coming three years.

Dusit Hotels and Resorts had first entered India in 2013 in a joint venture management contract with the Bird Group. However, the partnership ceased in 2017, and Dusit’s property in New Delhi was rebranded as Roseate Hotels and Resorts.