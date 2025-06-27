Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is in advanced negotiations to acquire JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd from the US-based private equity firm KKR & Co, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Ahmedabad-based drugmaker looks to consolidate its presence in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

KKR & Co owns 47.84 per cent of JB Chemicals, and any transaction would trigger a mandatory open offer for public shareholders under Indian takeover regulations. The private equity firm’s stake was valued at ₹13,461 crore ($1.57 billion) as of Friday’s close, with JB Chemicals shares ending at ₹1,800 apiece, giving the company a market capitalisation