Trai asks telecom companies to quickly deploy consent driven anti-spam tech

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has asked telecom service providers (TSPs) to quickly onboard banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, trading companies, business entities, and real estate companies into its new system to curb spam calls. However, telcos say a sluggish response from businesses and operational challenges are slowing the process down.

An unified platform to seek, maintain, and revoke the consent given by customers towards receiving commercial communication from businesses, the new Digital Content Authorization (DCA) has been mandated by the sector regulator to rein in exponentially rising cases of spam and excessive tele-calling in the country.

In the prevalent system, customer consent is obtained and maintained by Principal Entities (PEs) such as banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, trading companies, business entities, and real estate companies, among others.

The problem often starts when these businesses purchase bulk short messaging services (SMS) from a telemarketer to send SMS texts to their clients and customers. Telemarketers have to be registered on the Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) platforms run by telecom service providers.

As a result, telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, classified as Access Providers (APs), could not check the veracity of consent. Importantly, there is no unified system for customers to provide or revoke consent.

Officials said the new DCA facilities will enable the consent data to be collected on the DLTs quickly. "Once a customer launches a complaint against a particular business, a telecom company can easily check the consent data and scrub the consent provided by said customer earlier," an official said.

Cold Feet

TSP officials said PEs need to agree to the new norms and begin the process for them to be onboarded to the new system. "The government guidelines have come months back, and we have also intimated the PEs. But many are yet to get back," an official with a public sector TSP said.

A reason behind this may be that many PEs are unhappy with the new system, which is widely expected to see many users revoking their consent for all kinds of business communication, another official said.

Last week, TRAI again nudged PEs to speed up the process by stressing that after implementing DCA, the existing consents, acquired through alternative means, shall be rendered null and void, and fresh consents will have to be sought by all PEs through digital means only.

The regulator said earlier consent given by users was null and void with the implementation of a new digital consent acquisition (DCA) facility for seeking and receiving permission from customers online.

History So Far

Back in March, Business Standard had reported DCA was fast emerging as the favourite among a long list of technologies being researched by TRAI. Officials had then confirmed it was expected to be rolled out first on a pilot basis by end-May.

Finally issued under Trai' s Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018) in June, DCA was set to be implemented in a phased manner within two months.

Initially, PEs belonging to the Banking, Insurance, Finance, and trading-related sectors shall be onboarded to initiate the consent acquisition process.

In the first phase, only subscriber-initiated consent acquisition has been permitted by Trai. Subsequently, PE-initiated consent acquisition shall be permitted.