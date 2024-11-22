Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Trai unlikely to extend November 30 deadline for message traceability norms

Trai unlikely to extend November 30 deadline for message traceability norms

With 13,000 businesses already registering with telcos, TRAI believes no disruption would occur

Photo: Freepik
Premium

Photo: Freepik

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is not expected to extend the November 30 deadline for the traceability mandate for commercial messages, officials said. More than 13,000 businesses have registered their chains with telecom operators, they added.
 
In August, the regulator mandated that all messages sent by businesses or principal entities (PEs), including banks, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions, among others, to the public need to be traceable. While the initial deadline for this was November 1, it was extended to November 30 after businesses and registered telemarketers (RTMs) complained that the short notice would not give them enough
Topics : TRAI telecom services message

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon