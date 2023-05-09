close

Go First insolvency: Travel agents claim Rs 900 crore stuck, seek govt help

TAAI President Jyoti Mayal said there was an apprehension that the travel industry and customers would lose the amounts due to them for services not rendered by the airline

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Go First
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
A key association of travel and tourism companies in India has claimed that around Rs 900 crore is stuck with Go First in the form of advances and forward bookings, and sought the government’s help in securing refunds.   
The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), which has about 2,500 companies as its members, put forth the estimate in a representation to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. “We need to be protected, and a law regarding refunds needs to be reconsidered. We pay advances to low-cost airlines and all tickets are issued from our credit shells created by the airline and under its possession,” it said.
The association said domestic tourism had multiplied and this was the peak season due to summer holidays. “Go First flights have been booked to 90-93 per cent capacity by our members for this holiday season. As a result, an estimated Rs 900 crore of our trade is stuck with the
Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry Jyotiraditya Scindia online travel agents GoAir

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

