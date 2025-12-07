Travel portals boost capacity to handle rising flier queries, speed refunds

As India’s largest airline IndiGo faces one of its biggest crises after it cancelled 1,000 flights on Friday, travel operators increased their customer support capacities to handle a mounting number of queries till late Sunday night. Several were offering full refunds to affected travellers on select dates. Bharatt Malik, senior vice president, air and hotel business, Yatra Online, said that the company is working closely with the airline to assist customers as per the issued guidelines. Similar to other travel operators, they have seen a rise in queries from affected flyers, and the company is working on assisting with rebooking