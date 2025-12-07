Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel portals boost capacity to handle rising flier queries, speed refunds

Travel portals boost capacity to handle rising flier queries, speed refunds

OTAs offer 100% refunds amid Indigo flight cancellations

IndiGo, too, has posted on X, stating, “In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations or reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between December 5, 2025 and December 15, 2025.” (Photo: Reuters)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

As India’s largest airline IndiGo faces one of its biggest crises after it cancelled 1,000 flights on Friday, travel operators increased their customer support capacities to handle a mounting number of queries till late Sunday night. Several were offering full refunds to affected travellers on select dates.  Bharatt Malik, senior vice president, air and hotel business, Yatra Online, said that the company is working closely with the airline to assist customers as per the issued guidelines. Similar to other travel operators, they have seen a rise in queries from affected flyers, and the company is working on assisting with rebooking
