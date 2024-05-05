Truck freight rates dip for smaller cities, remain flat for bigger ones

The cost of transporting goods by truck from Delhi to smaller cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Ahmedabad, has decreased in April.

Other cities such as Sirsa, Patna and Bhopal saw an increase of less than one per cent, shows a Business Standard analysis of data collated by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). There was no change in rates for Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The rates were also flat for major metros, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The expense is calculated based on transporting goods via trucks carrying 15-tonne capacity on a per-kilometre basis. This cost is