Trump admin moots 25% tariffs on auto, pharma, semiconductor imports

The US is likely to impose around 25 per cent tariffs on automobile, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor imports, with a formal announcement expected by April 2, said American President Donald Trump — marking the latest move in a string of trade measures that could disrupt commerce globally and with India.

Industry insiders in India warned that any such move in the pharmaceutical sector could be counterproductive for the US as it may face increased drug shortages if tariffs are imposed on such imports. Meanwhile, the impact on the automobile sector in India is expected to be relatively limited, as the country