Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trump jolt to US footwear majors may aid Tamil Nadu's rise as sourcing hub

Trump jolt to US footwear majors may aid Tamil Nadu's rise as sourcing hub

According to industry experts, the higher tariffs on China and Vietnam will turn out to be most beneficial for Tamil Nadu

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports
Premium

On Thursday at 8:45 am, triggered by Trump’s decision, shares of almost all the footwear brands fell in the US market | Representative Picture

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions triggered panic in the US footwear market, as China and Vietnam together account for around 70 per cent of imports, with nearly 95 per cent of the market reliant on imported products. This could prove to be a significant advantage for Tamil Nadu, the emerging footwear hub in South Asia. The state has been witnessing a shift of suppliers from major non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok as part of the China Plus One strategy.
 
According to industry experts, the higher tariffs on China and Vietnam will turn out to be most
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Footwear leather and footwear industry Trump tariffs Tamil Nadu

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon