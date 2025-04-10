Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Big Four face flurry of trade playbook queries

Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Big Four face flurry of trade playbook queries

The top consulting firms expect the current pace of activity to intensify in the coming days

trump tariffs
Premium

With a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, firms have so far been focused on impact analysis. The reciprocal tariffs were scheduled to take effect from April 9. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this week, one of the Big Four firms organised a webinar on the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. While usual attendance for such events is around 100–200, an unexpected 800 people joined the call.
 
At another Big Four firm, company enquiries related to the reciprocal tariffs rose from one or two a week in March to over a dozen a week in April. The consulting firm now expects what was earlier a weekly occurrence to become a daily routine. 
“We think this is a pivotal moment, and there will be a major shift in focus on trade as a consulting specialisation.
Topics : tariffs US tariff Big four Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon